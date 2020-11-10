Bryan Health postpones some elective surgeries

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -All elective surgeries requiring an overnight stay at Bryan Health through the month of November have been postponed. Surgeries scheduled in Decembers are still good to go, but top health officials said that could change at any moment.

Bryan Health said COVID-19 numbers in Nebraska are stressing their system. In fact, their numbers have doubled since late October. And it’s not just Lancaster County, they’ve seen COVID-19 patients from 27 Nebraska Counties.

Two-thirds of their patients are from outside the county. Officials said mask wearing, distancing and education could change the trajectory of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

“We know we need to do more education out in those rural areas, because apparently there is a bigger spread occurring out in those areas," said John Woodrich, CEO of Bryan Health. "So we’re talking to the hospitals about what they can do.”

CHI Health has not had to postpone surgeries, but said if behavior doesn’t change the amount of COVID-19 patients needing hospitalizations will increase. Currently, a 25% of their hospital population has COVID-19 and they have 224 staff out in isolation or quarantine.

On Tuesday, they had 29% positivity test rate in their labs. Bryan Health said that while postponing surgeries can open up beds in the short term, there are long-term impacts.

It delays surgeries that many patients do need and it can also create financial problems. A lot of surgeries are scheduled this time of the year because people have hit their deductible and can finally afford them. Another thing, the backlog eventually falls on the shoulders of critical care staff, who are already on the front lines of the pandemic.

“You’re going to have a long period of time where we’re going to be extremely busy,” said Woodrich. “We have to stay very close to those patients whose surgeries are being postponed, so they don’t become urgent and emergent and get those done when they need to be completed.”

The postponement goes through the end of the month. Elective surgeries with no overnight stay and surgeries scheduled for December are still happening as plan, but that could change depending on how COVID-19 moves through the community.

