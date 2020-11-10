Advertisement

California dad builds backyard roller coaster

It’s a miniature version of Disneyland’s iconic Matterhorn ride
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPA, Calif. (CNN) – Most people’s home lives during the pandemic haven’t exactly been wild rides, but that’s not the case for one California family.

Sean LaRochelle of Napa crafted a miniature version of Disneyland’s iconic Matterhorn roller coaster in his backyard.

With the help of friends and family, he started the project back in March and finished in July.

LaRochelle has since shared videos of the wild ride on YouTube, giving fellow thrill-seekers an inspired way to beat the doldrums.

The Matterhorn Alpine Escape features 400 feet of track, a single car, a mountainous façade and a ferocious Yeti with glowing eyes.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Governor announces increased restrictions to combat the coronavirus
Winter Weather Advisories and Ice Storm Warnings and in place across eastern and central...
Weather Alert Day: Cold temperatures and freezing rain headline forecast
Defense Secretary Mark Esper has been terminated, President Donald Trump announced Monday via...
Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat
Coronavirus Data in Nebraska.
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County; LLCHD reports COVID-19 death
The Big Ten Conference has announced game times and television designations for upcoming...
Big Ten announces times for Husker games against Illinois and Iowa

Latest News

The Senate side of the U.S. Capitol is seen on the morning of Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3,...
GOP unveils $1.4T spending bill amid post-election turmoil
At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there were hopes that hot summer temperatures...
Doctors may be better equipped to handle latest virus surge
At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there were hopes that hot summer temperatures...
Weather has no effect on COVID-19
Rep. Ted Yoho reacts to Cammack's win
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2014 file photo, Pope Francis greets U.S. Cardinal Theodore Edgar...
Vatican faults many for McCarrick’s rise, spares Francis