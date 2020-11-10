Gov. Ricketts announces new, statewide DHMs; health professionals say it is not enough

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -In an effort to double down on surging coronavirus cases, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a new directed Health Measure that starts at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday.

The DHM is statewide and runs till Nov. 30, but not everybody’s happy about it. This DHM has a lot of components of prior DHMs, like an emphasis on distancing and avoiding crowded places, but health officials said these measures are not aggressive enough.

Some health officials said a statewide mask mandate would be crucially important. On Monday, Nebraska has more than 83,000 positive cases, averaging more than 1,600 a day so far this November.

“We need people to redouble their efforts with regard to all the tools we’ve given people to fight this pandemic,” said Gov. Ricketts.

The latest DHM requires six feet of separation at gyms, weddings, restaurants, churches and indoor gatherings.

Masks will be required at places like bowling alleys, salons, pool halls and tattoo shops.

There’s no occupancy limit on bars, restaurants or churches, but people will have to be seated and keep six feet between parties. There’s no limit on outdoor gatherings.

However, there is no statewide mask mandate.

“I think mask mandates breed resistance with people," said Gov. Ricketts. "I think we have to continue to educate people about when to use a mask, it’s a tool to stop the spread of the virus, but it’s not the only tool.”

According to a doctor at Nebraska Medicine, we need more aggressive measures now.

“A few weeks from now, we’ll start to see the death rate go up," said Dr. Mark Rupp, UNMC. "I hate to be that fatalistic, but that’s what we expect.”

According to officials, 51 Nebraskans have died from COVID-19 complications so far this November.

Dr. Rupp said the new rules won’t make much of a difference in bars and restaurants.

“In the indoor air environment, in which the air is shared, particularly where they’re not wearing masks, if they’re talking, singing cheering, Even a six-foot distance in an indoor space may not be adequate," said Dr. Rupp. "We need to increase the distance as we can, not come together in groups and wear masks.”

Gov. Ricketts said a mask mandate is not going to happen.

“If President-elect Biden is indeed confirmed to the next president, and he approaches me about a mask mandate, I would not be going about the mandate. We would keep the same policy,” said Gov. Ricketts.

“This whole situation has unfortunately been politicized for some time now, I think the state could and should take more aggressive measures to prevent the spread,” said Dr. Rupp.

The Lancaster County’s mask mandate remains in effect. While numbers are rising faster than ever, we’re averaging about 190 cases per day in the last week. But considering the population, it’s about 33% lower than the state average.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.