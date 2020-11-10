Advertisement

Governor Ricketts & First Lady quarantining following COVID-19 exposure

(WOWT)
By Laura Halm
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. - Governor Pete Ricketts' office announcing early Tuesday morning that the Governor and First Lady Susanne Shore have come into close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Taylor Gage, Director of Strategic Communications said in a statement, “On Sunday night, Governor Ricketts and the First Lady joined three people for dinner outside. One of the people they joined tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. Both the Governor and First Lady will quarantine for 14 days.”

Related: Governor announces increased restrictions to combat the coronavirus

The Governor’s Office said neither the Governor or First Lady are showing any symptoms and they will be tested for the virus at the appropriate time.

Gage said Governor Ricketts will host his Tuesday and Thursday coronavirus briefings virtually.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Governor announces increased restrictions to combat the coronavirus
Defense Secretary Mark Esper has been terminated, President Donald Trump announced Monday via...
Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat
Coronavirus Data in Nebraska.
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County; LLCHD reports COVID-19 death
Winter Weather Advisories and Ice Storm Warnings and in place across eastern and central...
Weather Alert Day: Cold temperatures and freezing rain headline forecast
The Big Ten Conference has announced game times and television designations for upcoming...
Big Ten announces times for Husker games against Illinois and Iowa

Latest News

LTU to test program for residential plowing in Lincoln
Winter Weather Advisories and Ice Storm Warnings and in place across eastern and central...
Weather Alert Day: Cold temperatures and freezing rain headline forecast
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet - Arthur
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet
Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!