Governor Ricketts & First Lady quarantining following COVID-19 exposure

LINCOLN, Neb. - Governor Pete Ricketts' office announcing early Tuesday morning that the Governor and First Lady Susanne Shore have come into close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Taylor Gage, Director of Strategic Communications said in a statement, “On Sunday night, Governor Ricketts and the First Lady joined three people for dinner outside. One of the people they joined tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. Both the Governor and First Lady will quarantine for 14 days.”

The Governor’s Office said neither the Governor or First Lady are showing any symptoms and they will be tested for the virus at the appropriate time.

Gage said Governor Ricketts will host his Tuesday and Thursday coronavirus briefings virtually.

