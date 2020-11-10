Advertisement

Herbster files, 2022 Governor’s race off and running

Charles Herbster announces run for Nebraska Governor's race for 2022.
Charles Herbster announces run for Nebraska Governor's race for 2022.(News Channel Nebraska)
By News Channel Nebraska and Alissa Harrington
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Just a few days after tweeting that he was “eating a beautiful dinner” at the White House on Election Day and getting ready to “watch a victory” for President Trump, a wealthy Nebraska cattleman is making his second bid for governor.

Charles Herbster, who runs Herbster Angus Farms in Falls City, has filed paperwork with the state, noting that as of October 28 his campaign had raised or spent more than $5,000.

While Herbster is the first formal candidate in the race, he is likely not the last.

Several Republicans are expected to jockey for the party’s 2022 nomination to succeed Governor Pete Ricketts, who is term limited and cannot run.

In 2013 Herbster ended a brief bid for the 2014 governor’s race following reports that questioned his legal residency in Nebraska.

After dropping out of the race, Herbster contributed hundreds of thousands of dollars to fellow Republican Beau McCoy’s gubernatorial campaign.

McCoy went on to lose to Ricketts in a five-candidate primary.

According to Herbster’s campaign statement, his treasurer is Omaha City Councilwoman Aimee Melton.

Copyright 2020 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Governor announces increased restrictions to combat the coronavirus
Winter Weather Advisories and Ice Storm Warnings and in place across eastern and central...
Weather Alert Day: Cold temperatures and freezing rain headline forecast
Defense Secretary Mark Esper has been terminated, President Donald Trump announced Monday via...
Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat
Coronavirus Data in Nebraska.
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County; LLCHD reports COVID-19 death
The Big Ten Conference has announced game times and television designations for upcoming...
Big Ten announces times for Husker games against Illinois and Iowa

Latest News

Roger Vaughn, left, and Joseph Gandara, right, are facing multiple charges related to a search...
Lincoln police arrest two more on drug charges following dropped 911 call
Lincoln Police arrested 58-year-old Alonzo Green for his alleged involvement in a stabbing that...
Lincoln police make second arrest in stabbing that left victim seriously injured
Tory Stone, Benjamin Kawamura
Two arrested on drugs, burglary charges
LPD investigating arson outside of home on Vine Street
LTU to test program for residential plowing in Lincoln