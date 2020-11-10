Herbster files, 2022 Governor’s race off and running

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Just a few days after tweeting that he was “eating a beautiful dinner” at the White House on Election Day and getting ready to “watch a victory” for President Trump, a wealthy Nebraska cattleman is making his second bid for governor.

Charles Herbster, who runs Herbster Angus Farms in Falls City, has filed paperwork with the state, noting that as of October 28 his campaign had raised or spent more than $5,000.

While Herbster is the first formal candidate in the race, he is likely not the last.

Several Republicans are expected to jockey for the party’s 2022 nomination to succeed Governor Pete Ricketts, who is term limited and cannot run.

In 2013 Herbster ended a brief bid for the 2014 governor’s race following reports that questioned his legal residency in Nebraska.

After dropping out of the race, Herbster contributed hundreds of thousands of dollars to fellow Republican Beau McCoy’s gubernatorial campaign.

McCoy went on to lose to Ricketts in a five-candidate primary.

According to Herbster’s campaign statement, his treasurer is Omaha City Councilwoman Aimee Melton.

