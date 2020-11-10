Improvements continue on south Lincoln railroad

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Starting in January of next year trains will return to service on the tracks that run mainly along Highway Two.

Crews have slowly been working their way south to get everything up to date and in the process creating detours for tens of thousands of Lincoln drivers.

The most recent section to be under construction is at 56th and Old Cheney.

“We have to close the whole street,” said Roger Figard the Executive Director of the Railroad Transportation Safety District. “Because the new rails have to go all the way across in one piece. There wasn’t any way to do it a piece at a time.”

A closure impacting almost 50,000 drivers a day, according to the latest traffic data, luckily it’ll only last until Sunday at the latest.

The Railroad Transportation Safety District says the project timeline has remained on schedule.

“The city, the RTSD, OPPD, and BNSF are continuing to work together,” said Figard. "To make sure we have all the safety improvements, signs, markings, and equipment by the time the trains start.

Most of the intersections already have the signs, lights, and gates to warn of an oncoming train.

84th Street currently does not but by January it will and in the spring it’s getting intersection improvements.

“The street will be widened out and we’ll put a median in the middle so when the gates come down people can’t go around the gates,” said Figard.

Right now, there isn’t a set schedule for the trains but drivers should expect at least two passes a day.

Now, everyone involved is working on a campaign to get Lincoln ready.

“There will be billboards, additional signs, and banners out to remind people that trains are going to start coming,” said Figard. “So that they’ll be safe and do the right thing at our crossings.”

