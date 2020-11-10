Lincoln police arrest two more on drug charges following dropped 911 call

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two more Lincoln men are facing drug and weapons charges related to a dropped 911 call police investigated last week.

Officers arrested Joseph Gandara, 36, and Roger Vaughn, 45, after they were determined to live in a home on N 48th Street, near the corner of Sherwood Drive in Northeast Lincoln, along with Jose Delira, a 47-year-old who was arrested last week.

Lincoln Police arrested Jose Delira on drug and weapons charges following the service of a search warrant on Delira's home. (KOLN)

The case started Sunday, November 1 at 5 a.m. when police traced an abandoned 911 call to that residence and contacted Delira. When there, officers saw drug paraphernalia in plain view and smelled marijuana.

Officers then obtained a search warrant where they found the following:

A number of boxes of smoking pipes

Bags and scales

$4,521 in cash and $5,660 in counterfeit cash

4.41-lbs of marijuana

0.46-lbs of an unknown white substance

2.7-grams of methamphetamine

4.3-grams of an unknown substance

159.5 pills of varying Schedule II, III, and IV controlled substances

34.5 unidentifiable pills

Six handguns and six long guns.

Delira was arrested for possession of a controlled substance charges, manufacture with intent to deliver controlled substance charges, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of an illegal firearm (short shotgun) charges, and possession of money while violating controlled substance statute charges.

Upon further investigation, officers determined 58 oxycontin pills, 83 diazepam pills and 28 grams of suspected methamphetamine was found in a room belonging to Gandara. He was already in jail on unrelated charges when officers went to arrest him on Nov. 9. Gandara was arrested at the jail for possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of firearm during felony, possession of a short shotgun, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and evading the drug tax stamp.

Vaughn, who also lived in the home, turned himself in at the Lancaster County Jail Tuesday morning. He’s facing charges of possession of a controlled substance, manufacture, deliver and possess a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a short shotgun and possession of money while violating a drug law.

