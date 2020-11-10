Lincoln police make second arrest in stabbing that left victim seriously injured

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police have made a second arrest in a stabbing that happened last week.

Alonzo Green, 58, is now facing aiding and abetting charges related to the stabbing of a 44-year-old man near 26th and W Streets Thursday. Police said Green hit the victim with a cane during the assault.

Police charged 29-year-old Lorenzo Taylor with the stabbing itself. He was arrested Sunday for first degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

The 44-year-old victim told police he was visiting a friend in the area when he as confronted and attacked by two men who he was somewhat familiar with, only knowing their first names.

He was treated at the hospital for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Officers canvassed the area, interviewed witnesses, as well as processed the scene for evidence.

LPD said witnesses gave physical descriptions of the men responsible, including the clothing they were wearing at the time of the assault. Officers said the victim was able to direct investigators to the home of one of the people responsible.

According to LPD, a search warrant was served on Saturday and the clothing worn by one of the suspects was located with what appeared to be blood stains on them.

LPD said based on the descriptions given by the victim and witnesses, Taylor was determined to be responsible for stabbing the victim. Its believed Green hit the victim with his cane during the assault.

