Lincoln roads treated as rain freezes on hard surfaces

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The City of Lincoln has activated winter weather operations as early morning rain freezes on surfaces around the Capital City.

According to Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, 20 crews started treating roads with salt pre-wet with brine at major intersections, bridges and elevated surfaces like overpasses around 2 a.m.

LTU said those crews will continue to patrol streets and roads Lincoln through the morning rush hour.

Roads are currently wet with possible slick spots, according to LTU.

Drivers are urged to leave early, use caution and drive slow when heading to school or work Tuesday morning.

