LPD investigating arson outside of home on Vine Street

(Mgn Online)
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating an arson fire outside of a home on Vine Street.

Investigators said it happened on Sunday around 4 a.m. at a home near 30th and Vine Streets when a neighbor woke up, found a shed next door to her on fire and called 911.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue said fire investigators have determined the shed fire to be arson, however they’re still working on the cause.

Investigators said two homes suffered damage and the woman who called 911 had heat damage to her property as well.

According to investigators, the shed is not attached to the house but is badly damaged, along with a car and fence.

LPD estimates the damage to be $8,200 as of right now.

