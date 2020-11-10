LTU to test program for residential plowing in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Transportation and Utilities announced Tuesday it plans to test a plowing program aimed at reducing ice and snowpack on residential streets this winter.

According to LTU, for some storms, the city would provide private contractors the opportunity to plow and maintain residential streets while LTU crews simultaneously treat and plow the priority arterial streets.

LTU Director Liz Elliott said treating and plowing main arterial streets, bus and school routes are a priority for City crews, and since this operation normally takes 6-12 hours, non-arterial and residential streets may get icy and snow-packed before the crews can start residential plowing.

“Every storm is different, and we have been working on a more tailored approach that provides faster and more effective snow and ice removal,” Elliott said. “We will collect data to use in deciding the best approach for each winter storm. It will take some time to create general guidelines for the timing of residential plowing, but our goal is to improve public safety and allocate limited funds wisely.”

Elliott said LTU has used a four-inch snow depth guideline to activate residential plowing in the past, but street conditions can vary widely across the community.

Under the new effort, Elliott said residential plowing may only be needed in areas of town that see more ice and snow.

“The new test program will not be fully operational for several years as the City develops criteria and because contractors will need time to develop additional resources,” the city of Lincoln said in a release.

LTU has incorporated recommendations from the Winter Operations Task Force in its winter storm operations improvements. Other improvements include the following:

LTU has invested in seven additional pavement sensors to monitor the temperature of the streets to increase the accuracy of forecasting street conditions. Once they are installed, LTU will have 13 pavement sensors on Lincoln streets.

LTU has increased salt storage capacity by replacing an old building with a larger and more efficient facility that holds 2,000 more tons of salt than the previous one.

If residential parking bans are required, parking will be banned on only one side of the street instead of switching sides. During residential bans, parking on even sides of the street will be banned in even-numbered years like 2020. Parking on odd sides of the street will be banned in odd-numbered years like 2021.

