Merrick County Medical Center introduces “germ zapping” robot

CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - Merrick Medical Center has taken a leap into the future with a LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robot that destroys hard-to-kill viruses and bacteria in hard-to-clean places.

The LightStrike robot was proven to deactivate SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and achieved a 99.99% level of surface disinfection in 2 minutes.

Use of the LightStrike technology enhances the hospital’s already thorough processes for cleaning rooms and killing the pathogens that can cause infections. Superbugs are becoming increasingly resistant to cleaning chemicals, antibiotics and even some hand sanitizers, so hospitals are turning to new technology to enhance their existing infection control practices and reduce the risk of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs). These infections are caused by microorganisms such as Clostridium difficile (C. diff), methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), and vancomycin-resistant Enterococci (VRE) that often lurk on high-touch surfaces in healthcare facilities. To combat these dangerous pathogens, Xenex bundles LightStrike robots, infection prevention (IP) expertise, customized disinfection protocols, and consulting and account management services into an organization’s comprehensive infection prevention program. The robots have been proven effective against the most common as well as the most dangerous pathogens, including influenza, MRSA, C.diff, C.auris, SARS-CoV-2, and Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) coronavirus. LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robots use pulsed xenon to create intense bursts of ultraviolet (UV) light that quickly destroys bacteria, viruses, and spores on surfaces. The robot works quickly and does not require warm-up or cool-down time, so we are able to disinfect dozens of rooms per day.

The portable LightStrike robot runs in 5-minute cycles and can disinfect a typical patient room in 10-15 minutes without warm-up or cool-down times. Operated by our Guest Services team, the robot is an additional measure we have deployed to enhance employee and patient safety. First the room has to be cleaned and all visible dirt/fluids removed, trash emptied, linens removed – a normal cleaning. Then once the room is visually clean, the robot is brought in by a Guest Services team member and destroys microorganisms that may have been missed during the manual cleaning process - it destroys the deadly pathogens the naked eye can’t see. It can be used in any department, including offices, conference rooms, isolation rooms, operating rooms, general patient care rooms, contact precaution areas, emergency rooms, restrooms and public spaces.

“Our goal is to provide the safest possible healing environment for our patients. Merrick Medical Center already has a comprehensive infection prevention program in place and we are very excited about adding this robot to our infection prevention bundle, which also includes hand hygiene, antibiotic stewardship and education. LightStrike room disinfection is an additional step we are taking to enhance the safety of our patients, which is our focus and priority,” said Alisa Trout-Schurr, Director of Operations.

