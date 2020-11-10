Nebraska Med hiring PPE Extenders to help with COVID-19 surge

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You could help fight the pandemic and you don’t even need healthcare experience.

Nebraska Medicine is looking to hire 20 people to help doctors suit up and fight a surge of cases.

At least eight COVID-19 wards at Nebraska Medicine are now filled with patients positive with COVID-19.

Nurses tirelessly fighting the virus need help.

These healthcare workers need more people called PPE Extenders.

It’s a job that serves as a second set of eyes.

They ensure doctors properly wear N-95 masks, face shields, and other equipment in the covid units.

“That’s a role I can help out in. As I learned about it, it was a no brainer. I don’t have to be clinically trained. But here I am, and I’m going to serve an important role in the organization," said Molly Reed.

An HR employee by day, Reed and other employees have been stepping in.

“It takes several weeks to get people onboarded, so it was a call to action for our internal staff to put their work on hold or get their job done during the day and be a PPE extender at night.”

It’s a paid position and training is short.

The employees use technology like UV light to stretch the life of PPE.

And the job never comes in direct contact with COVID-19 patients.

It’s the latest call from healthcare workers to fight this virus.

Applicants must be at least 18 with a high school diploma.

Twenty PPE extender positions are now posted at Nebraska Medicine’s website.

