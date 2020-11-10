NSP arrests two after multiple pursuits

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people following multiple pursuits with the same vehicle Monday evening, near Lincoln.

At approximately 5:15 p.m. Monday, a trooper performed a traffic stop on a Chevrolet pickup on Highway 2, east of Lincoln, for failure to signal. During the traffic stop, while the trooper was standing next to the pickup, the driver accelerated and fled the traffic stop. The pickup fled westbound on Highway 2. As the vehicle entered Lincoln, the trooper discontinued the pursuit out of concern for public safety.

Approximately one hour later, another trooper observed the same vehicle traveling westbound on Interstate 80 near mile marker 393, just west of Lincoln. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle again fled. Troopers were able to successfully deploy stop sticks to bring the pickup to a stop at mile marker 387.

Both occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody without further incident. Inside the vehicle, troopers found drug paraphernalia, a concealed knife, and multiple credit cards that did not belong to either occupant.

The driver, Samantha Shipley, 43, of Johnson City, Tennessee, was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, driving with a revoked license, reckless driving, criminal possession of financial transaction devices, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and theft by unlawful taking. The passenger, Ronell Leeson, 31, of Johnson City, Tennessee, was arrested for criminal possession of financial transaction devices, theft by unlawful taking, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were lodged in Lancaster County Jail.

