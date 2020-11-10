NU researcher developing nasal spray COVID-19 vaccine

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Finding a COVID-19 vaccine may be just weeks away as Pfizer said its version is 90% effective.

But as the nation waits, here in Lincoln, a Nebraska researcher is figuring out a way to make it needle free.

The researcher at The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is in the early stages of developing a bacterial delivery system for a vaccine. He told 10/11 NOW he felt it was his responsibility to do what he could to try and help.

Instead of getting the vaccine in the arm like we’re used to, Shi-Hau Xiang is hoping to provide an option that will have less pain and anxiety.

“It’s a new cross-over vaccine that could be delivered easily with a spray,” said Nebraska Virologist Xiang.

Here’s how it could work, it would be given like a nasal spray and would prompt an immune response directly at the site where Sars-Cov-2, the COVID-19 virus, likely invades and multiplies.

“It should be very effective, because they can block the virus, the infection, at the course of entry,” said Xiang.

He said the site specific strategy may provide better protection against COVID-19 because it would more closely mimic a natural infection, controlling it early before it becomes an established systemic infection.

His approach involves a bacteria used in fermenting yogurt and cheese, so he said it would be safe and easy.

“We would produce the bacteria, in large quantities,” said Xiang.

Xiang said it’s also inexpensive to produce and people would be able to do it themselves, adding they’re still months away from a clinical trial, but he is confident.

