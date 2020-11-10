Advertisement

Omaha City Council extends mask ordinance to February

Omaha City Council file photo.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City Council on Tuesday voted to keep the city’s face mask ordinance in place through most of February.

The council heard the latest round of public comment during its Oct. 27 meeting.

The agenda item was moved up Tuesday and quickly passed 4-1, with Councilwoman Aimee Melton voting “no.”

On the table this time, too, was a proposal from Councilman Ben Gray to throw out the “sunset provision” on the ordinance, keeping in place until the population reaches benchmark numbers for COVID-19 positivity and positive cases.

Gray was proposing the face mask ordinance remain in place — without further action from the council — until Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour determines two COVID-19 data points have been consistently both met in the city:

  • The positivity rate equals 5% or less for two consecutive weekly reporting periods.
  • The seven-day rolling average equals 10 or fewer positive cases per 100,000 people for two consecutive weekly reporting periods.=

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

