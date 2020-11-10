Omaha City Council extends mask ordinance to February

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City Council on Tuesday voted to keep the city’s face mask ordinance in place through most of February.

Just in - Omaha City Council extends indoor mask ordinance for 90-days; so through February 23rd. @PeteFestersen proposed the amendment which passed 4-1. Festersen, Gray, Palermo, Jerram voted yes. Melton no. Pahls not here. Harding via Zoom wasn’t thrilled with it. @WOWT6News — Brian Mastre WOWT (@brianmastrewowt) November 10, 2020

The council heard the latest round of public comment during its Oct. 27 meeting.

The agenda item was moved up Tuesday and quickly passed 4-1, with Councilwoman Aimee Melton voting “no.”

On the table this time, too, was a proposal from Councilman Ben Gray to throw out the “sunset provision” on the ordinance, keeping in place until the population reaches benchmark numbers for COVID-19 positivity and positive cases.

Gray was proposing the face mask ordinance remain in place — without further action from the council — until Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour determines two COVID-19 data points have been consistently both met in the city:

The positivity rate equals 5% or less for two consecutive weekly reporting periods.

The seven-day rolling average equals 10 or fewer positive cases per 100,000 people for two consecutive weekly reporting periods.=

