“Open competition week” for Huskers

Nebraska at Northwestern
Nebraska at Northwestern(Northwestern Athletics)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska football team is in Week 4 of the 2020 season, yet there’s a fall-camp-like feel around Memorial Stadium. The Huskers have opened up every position battle ahead of Saturday’s game against Penn State.

Offensive coordinator Matt Lubick called it “open competition week” during an interview over Zoom on Tuesday. Lubick says players are battling for starting spots and playing time, including quarterback. Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey are vying for the #1 QB spot for the Huskers, who are 0-2 with losses to Ohio State and Northwestern. Both Martinez and McCaffrey played against the Wildcats.

