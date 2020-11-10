Our Icy Mix Of Moisture Ends...But Cool Temperatures Remain

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The fast-moving weather system that brought rain...freezing rain and snow to the region moves on...

Weak high pressure building in behind our latest weather-maker will clear our skies and allow our overnight temperatures to fall into the mid teens-to-mid 20s...quite chilly for the middle of November. Veterans Day Wednesday should be mostly sunny and a little warmer with highs in the low 40s-to-low 50s in most locations...although areas with new snow cover will be colder.

Lincoln will drop into the low-to-mid 20s Tuesday night under mostly clear skies...with lower 50s then expected for Wednesday afternoon along with a south-southwest breeze and mostly sunny skies. Another fast-moving wave of low pressure will track across the local forecast area on Thursday. This system should pass through precipitation-free but will drop our temperatures about 10° compared to Wednesday...with highs in Lincoln on Thursday in the lower 40s.

Yet another shortwave slides into our area Friday night-into-Saturday morning...and this one will bring with it a chance for some rain in the Capital City. Highs on Friday will hold in the mid-to-upper 40s with the better rain chance holding off until Friday evening. Some precipitation could continue into your Saturday morning...but there’s just a slight chance for that moisture to linger into the start of the Nebraska game with Penn State at 11am. Of course...forecasts can always change this time of year...and we are still a few days away from “gameday”...so stay tuned. Highs on Saturday are expected to reach the mid-to-upper 50s by afternoon as skies clear for the second-half of the day. Sunday will be dry and a bit breezy...with highs back in the mid 50s. Dry and mild conditions are expected for the early-and-middle part of next week.

