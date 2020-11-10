Rural communities respond to Gov. Ricketts’ COVID-19 restrictions

HOOPER, Neb. (WOWT) - When tougher COVID-19 restrictions kick in on Wednesday, they may have the biggest impact on the smallest communities.

6 News was in Dodge County Monday speaking with people in Hooper to get their take on Directed Health Measures announced by Governor Pete Ricketts.

There is no mask mandate and few COVID-19 restrictions in Hooper, but people are taking their own steps to stay safe.

“We’ve done a lot of cleaning and sanitizing, and spraying stuff down all the time,” said Michael Mattes, general manager at Hooper’s Market on Main.

Come Wednesday, workers will have to mask up if they’re too close to customers for too long. When 6 News asked Mattes if thinks this will be manageable, he said: “We can make it work.”

Dodge County’s seen a total of 2050 cases of COVID; more than 460 of them recorded in the past two weeks. And, one of the bigger concerns in rural communities can be the lack of adequate hospital care."

“We have to be careful, we really have to get our symptoms right away so if we have to move onto the bigger hospital we can get there faster,” said Tracy Preissler, Co-owner of Sweet’n Saucy in Hooper.

The closest hospital is 12 miles away in Fremont, and it’s not equipped to handle the tough cases.

“It really adds to the weight on me because I’ve had a kidney transplant two years ago,” said Preissler. “So if I get COVID-19 I would definitely have to get to UNMC where I’ve had my transplant.”

And with big city hospitals struggling to hold onto capacity, even more care in Hooper.

“It’s definitely concerning to me,” said Preissler. “I do my best to sanitize everything tables, and condiments, and wear a mask, and try and social distance the best I can.”

Calling the new Directed Health Measures a good move as cases climb.

“It’s just kind of getting stronger around here and everyone needs to protect everybody,” said Preissler.

