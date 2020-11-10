The Faces of COVID-19: People share stories of exposure, recovery

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska’s COVID-19 cases are rising by the hundreds every day.

In Lancaster County alone, there were 201 new cases Monday, bringing the county’s total up to 11,321 with 4,460 recoveries.

10/11 NOW talked with four people who have had COVID-19 in the last few weeks.

Dagoberto Fuentes is fighting the virus right now.

Dagoberto Fuentes is pictured with his wife and daughter. Fuentes is currently quarantined away from his family as he recovers from COVID-19. (Dagoberto Fuentes)

""I’ve been using my mask, washing my hands, distancing, cleaning my table before and after eating and I just don’t know how," Fuentes said.

Fuentes said his symptoms aren’t very severe, what’s more difficult is having to quarantine.

“It’s hard to look at your daughter and wife and not be able to kiss them or give them a hug,” Fuentes said.

Fuentes said he was likely exposed to the virus at work. He’s a forklift operator at Nestle Purina in Crete.

Health officials have said the biggest culprit for COVID-19 cases are social gatherings.

Two people told 10/11 NOW they were exposed at a wedding.

Alexandra Mabry is one of them.

Alex Mabry is recovered from COVID-19 after contracting the virus at a small wedding. (Alex Mabry)

She attended a small wedding of a close friend and immediately quarantined after. A few days later she started getting symptoms.

“I had three or four days of just feeling really ache-y and tired,” Mabry said. “Along with that I had the regular symptoms of the flu or a cold.”

She said she stayed in quarantine over Halloween and Election Day, not wanting to spread the virus to anyone else.

Daniel Maganda also just finished his quarantine after testing positive after being exposed at a wedding.

Daniel Maganda is pictured with his girlfriend at a wedding they attended in late October. Maganda just got over COVID-19, he said he was exposed at that wedding. (Daniel Maganda)

“I felt the wedding was very secure,” Maganda said. “There weren’t that many people there, it was safe compared to some of the other activities I’ve taken part in, I wouldn’t have thought I’d get it there.”

Maganda said his symptoms weren’t extreme, but still took a toll on him.

“I had a cold and fever and these terrible body aches throughout the day,” Maganda said.

He said another stressor was the reality of potentially exposing someone at work or in his family.

“It was kind of overwhelming,” he said. “I had to call the HR lady at work, tell my manager and my brother lived with me at the time but was away for the weekend so we had to find a new place for him to live for a while.”

Arista Nowicki, a young mother who is currently 16 weeks pregnant, also just got out of quarantine.

Arista Nowicki just recovered from COVID-19. Though she's 16-weeks pregnant, she said her symptoms weren't bad. (Arista Nowicki)

She said at first, she was scared.

But now that she’s recovered and only had mild symptoms she’s less afraid overall.

“I don’t want to downplay it or say its just the flu because you never know, it’s killed fully healthy people, but I don’t want anyone to be terrified for their lives,” Nowicki said.

The message from these recovered cases is to know COVID-19 doesn’t discriminate.

“I thought I’d be okay that if I got it I’d be fine and probably not even have symptoms but that was not the case,” Mabry said.

Fuentes also said seen if you are asymptomatic, remember this fight isn’t just about you.

“Think about others,” Fuentes said. “Don’t think about yourself, think about others because you could be okay but others can get it worse.”

