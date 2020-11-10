Advertisement

Two arrested on drugs, burglary charges

Tory Stone, Benjamin Kawamura
Tory Stone, Benjamin Kawamura(Lincoln Police)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested two people on drug and burglary charges who were caught stealing items from a storage unit.

LPD said on Saturday around 4 p.m., officers were called to the storage units at 3250 Huntington Avenue on a burglary.

The victim reported he went to the storage units to collect something and found people inside his unit removing things and putting them in their vehicle.

Officers saw Benjamin Kawamura, 24, and Tory Stone, 37, still in the vehicle, LPD said.

Inside the vehicle, officers found brass knuckles, a small amount of meth, and items that were stolen from the victim’s storage unit.

A set of keyrings with multiple keys and several locks was also found in the car.

The victim was able to recover around $200 worth of his property but said he was still missing $3,000 in tools.

Kawamura was arrested for burglary, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a deadly weapon.

Stone was arrested for burglary and possession of a controlled substance.

The investigation is ongoing.

