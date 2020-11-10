Weather Alert Day: Cold temperatures and freezing rain headline forecast

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Weather Alert Day is in effect from Monday night into Tuesday morning.

After seven days in a row of very unseasonably mild weather, we’ve been smacked with a dose of November reality as a strong cold front barreled through the state causing temperatures to take a nosedive. Colder temperatures, rain, snow, and freezing rain will now headline the forecast Monday night into Tuesday morning before the weather pattern evens out a bit Tuesday afternoon and beyond.

Winter Weather Advisories have been posted across a good portion of the state for Monday evening and into the day on Tuesday. For Lincoln and Lancaster County, the advisory is in place from midnight Monday night to 3 PM on Tuesday. Light snowfall accumulations and light ice accumulations are expected for Lincoln and the surrounding area with heavier snow falling from northeastern Nebraska back towards southwestern parts of the state.

Monday evening into Monday night additional showers with an isolated rumble of thunder or two are expected across the eastern and southeastern sections of the state. Rainfall could be a bit heavy at times as showers move through the area from southwest to northeast along and behind the front. A secondary low pressure system spinning off the Rockies and through Kansas will keep the rain chances going into Tuesday morning, but as cold air continues to filter into the area behind the passing front, we’ll see a changeover from rain to a wintry mix of rain, snow, and freezing rain from west to east across the state. By Tuesday afternoon as that low pressure system pushes away from the area, rain and snow will come to an end with skies becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon.

Total precipitation amounts are expected to be highest in far eastern Nebraska where 0.50″ to 1.00″ of liquid precipitation is possible. Further to the west across central and western Nebraska, light precipitation amounts of a trace to 0.25″ are possible.

Some of that could come in the form of ice and snow though - especially on Tuesday morning and potentially during the morning commute on Tuesday morning. Total ice accumulations of a glaze to 0.20″ are possible for eastern parts of the state, which could make things very slippery to start Tuesday - especially in residential areas where streets may remain untreated. Total snowfall amounts should stay very light with up to 1″ possible in Lincoln. A band of heavier snow is expected across northeastern into central and southwestern sections of the state. Snowfall amounts of 2″ to 5″ are possible in these areas.

If rain, snow, and freezing rain aren’t enough, temperatures will give us another dose of reality as it will be much more November like the next few days as opposed to the last week when temperatures were in the 70s to low 80s. Low temperatures on Tuesday morning will likely bottom out in the teens, 20s, to low 30s across the state.

Temperatures on Tuesday then will rebound a bit for western Nebraska where mostly sunny skies are expected for most of the day. Colder temperatures are expected for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska as we’ll be dealing with a lingering wintry mix through Tuesday morning before skies clear in the afternoon.

Everyone should see another slight bump on Veterans Day on Wednesday as mainly sunny skies are expected with slightly more seasonal temperatures in the low to mid 50s for most of the state.

