Winter weather ending with clearing skies this afternoon

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An area of low pressure will quickly move northeast of Nebraska and that will mean improving conditions this afternoon. A wintry mix and snow will continue in parts of central and eastern Nebraska for the rest of the morning and may linger into the early afternoon in eastern sections of Nebraska. the heaviest snowfall will be to the north and northwest of the Lincoln area. Lincoln will see less than an inch.

Snowfall amounts by mid afternoon Tuesday. (1011 Weather)

Clearing skies expected this afternoon with highs in the mid 30s for the Lincoln area. North wind at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times.

Clearing Skies This Afternoon (1011 Weather)

Tonight will be mainly clear and cold with some patchy fog possible late. Lows in the mid 20s. Mostly sunny skies expected on Wednesday, Veteran’s Day, and it will be warmer. Highs in the lower 50s. A cold front will cool things down on Thursday but it should be dry and mostly sunny with the high in the mid 40s. Friday will be partly sunny with a slight chance of a shower late in the day. The afternoon high will be in the upper 40s. A few showers possible Friday night.

A slight chance of shower Saturday morning, otherwise, partly sunny and warmer Saturday afternoon. The high could hit 60 in the afternoon. Sunday will be mostly sunny, breezy and seasonal with the high in the mid 50s. Monday will be mostly sunny with the high temperature in the mid 50s.

Warmer next week. (1011 Weather)

