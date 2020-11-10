Yeti recalls 250,000 travel mugs for lid burning hazard

Advertisement

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(CNN) – If you bought a Yeti mug with a magnetic slider lid recently, you may be due a replacement.

The company is recalling nearly 250,000 of its Rambler 20 oz travel mugs with stronghold lids.

“The magnet slider on the lid can eject and hot contents can spill out, posing injury and burn hazards,” according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission website.

There have been two reports of it happening, although no one has been hurt.

Yeti says the lid should be returned for a full refund and you should stop using the mug immediately.

If you have any questions, Yeti can be reached at 1-833-444-3151 or emailed at productrecall@yeti.com.

There’s a recall form at this link.

