2-point conversion puts Kearney in State Semifinals

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Not only did Kearney stun top-seeded Bellevue West in the Class A Quarterfinals, the Bearcats won on a thrilling 2-point conversion in overtime. On a play called “Trey Left Gator,” Alex Schall sprinted toward the pylon and reached the ball over the goal line for the win. Kearney players and coaches immediately rushed onto the field to celebrate one of the school’s biggest wins.

Kearney head coach Brandon Cool said the Bearcats planned on attempting a 2-point conversion when the game went into overtime. Cool added that his team had been practicing that play for more than three years.

“Everyone on our sideline knew it was the right decision to go for two,” Cool said. “For it to work, what a huge upset on the road against a number one team. Pretty special moment for our team and our program.”

Kearney next plays Elkhorn South in the State Semifinals. The game is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on Friday.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.