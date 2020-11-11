Advertisement

2-point conversion puts Kearney in State Semifinals

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Not only did Kearney stun top-seeded Bellevue West in the Class A Quarterfinals, the Bearcats won on a thrilling 2-point conversion in overtime. On a play called “Trey Left Gator,” Alex Schall sprinted toward the pylon and reached the ball over the goal line for the win. Kearney players and coaches immediately rushed onto the field to celebrate one of the school’s biggest wins.

Kearney head coach Brandon Cool said the Bearcats planned on attempting a 2-point conversion when the game went into overtime. Cool added that his team had been practicing that play for more than three years.

“Everyone on our sideline knew it was the right decision to go for two,” Cool said. “For it to work, what a huge upset on the road against a number one team. Pretty special moment for our team and our program.”

Kearney next plays Elkhorn South in the State Semifinals. The game is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on Friday.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Governor announces increased restrictions to combat the coronavirus
Gov. Ricketts gives COVID-19 briefing from quarantine
Winter Weather Advisories and Ice Storm Warnings and in place across eastern and central...
Weather Alert Day: Cold temperatures and freezing rain headline forecast
Defense Secretary Mark Esper has been terminated, President Donald Trump announced Monday via...
Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat
Coronavirus Data in Nebraska.
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County; LLCHD reports COVID-19 death

Latest News

kearney fb
2-point conversion puts Kearney in State Semifinals
Matt Lubick comments
Matt Lubick comments
Nebraska at Northwestern
“Open competition week” for Huskers
The Big Ten Conference has announced game times and television designations for upcoming...
Big Ten announces times for Husker games against Illinois and Iowa