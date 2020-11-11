Advertisement

CHI Hospitals becoming more comfortable caring for COVID-19 patients

By KSNB Local4
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - On Wednesday morning, Dr. Douglas R. Moore, pulmonologist and critical care expert with CHI Health, discussed the increase in COVID-19 patients and the effects it’s having on ICUs.

In describing how things are currently going, Dr. Moore said staff is dealing with the uptick of patients the best that they can, “We are doing the best we can with our nursing staff along with other providers. I feel like we are accommodating to the best of our abilities, but it’s been very difficult for us,” he said.

When it comes to the trends that hospitals are currently seeing in the sickest of patients, Dr. Moore said there’s a few big factors that younger patients are dealing with. “Consistently we are seeing diabetes and obesity are playing a role in severity of the illness,” said Moore.

Dr. Moore also said they are looking into the long-term issues of recovered COVID-19 patients. “What we’ve seen is that folks with more severe illness stand to have more longstanding illness on the backend. They may have issues with needing ongoing supplemental oxygen and lung function issues.” Moore said they are hopeful that new clinics for recovered patients will help them learn more about the long-term effect.

Something else Dr. Moore said they are learning about are best practices for treating ill COVID-19 patients, saying healthcare providers understand more about the disease than in the spring, and know more about the different treatments and what works best for certain patients.

Dr. Moore also gave a reminder that as the holidays approach to continue good COVID-19 practices. “I think continuing to practice mask wearing, good hand hygiene and social distancing are all important and good to keep in mind as we approach the holiday season.”

