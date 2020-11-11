Jefferson County Sheriff retires, recommends chief deputy as successor

FAIRBURY, Neb. (NCN) - The new year will usher in a new era for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Nels Sorensen officially submitted his resignation to the County Commissioners Tuesday morning. He will retire at the end of the year after 18 years as sheriff and 30 years at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The 65-year-old says law enforcement is a young person’s game.

“I put my road people and other staff in harms way if they’re worried about me instead of doing what they’re doing,” Sorensen said.

Sorensen says he can still do the job but can tell its time to move on.

He recommended Chief Deputy Matthew Schultz to be his successor. The commissioners will wait to appoint Schultz in order to gauge public opinion, but say they intend to make him the next sheriff.

“I think he’s getting a really good grasp on it,” Sorensen said. “He’s a very knowledgeable man. His hearts in it. I think, overall, the general public in Jefferson County knows him and thinks well of him.”

Schultz would serve the remaining two years on Sorensen’s term before being up for election.

Sorensen says he’s proud of what his office has accomplished but that it’s still difficult to step back.

“I’m pretty sad about it,” Sorensen said. “It will be a pretty tough day when I close my office door for the last day.”

