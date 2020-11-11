Lincoln mattress factory giving out free pillows to veterans on Veterans Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Veterans Day, we honor our heroes who’ve served our country. One Lincoln veteran and his business is doing that by helping other soldiers get a good night’s sleep.

Having trouble sleeping isn’t just something our country’s soldiers deal with while being deployed. Sleep issues are common for many who return home. It may be adjusting to a new time zone, coping with mental health issues or tossing and turning because of physical pain.

According to the National Sleep Foundation, many veterans only get about five hours of sleep a night. That’s why Lincoln veteran Mike Moore is trying to do his part and help.

Moore became a part of the U.S. Army Reserve in 1987. In 2019, he opened ComfortMade Mattress Factory in north Lincoln.

On Veterans Day last year, Moore decided he wanted to gift his fellow soldiers with free pillows, helping them get more sleep.

This year is his second year doing it, and he says this is just a small token showing his appreciation for all veterans.

“We don’t want people to forget what sacrifices have been made so that folks like us can own a business and can serve our community. I think it’s important, especially on Veterans Day, to recognize all those that have served in every branch of the U.S. Military,” said Moore.

Moore tells 10/11 supporting a small veteran owned-business is always appreciated, especially on Veterans Day, “Having that opportunity to support somebody that is going through that type of transition or starting something else allows us another way as a community to help support those that have served so that we can do what we want to do and that we can live the life that we want to live."

He says other things you can do to show a veteran you care is to simply check up on them whether it’s a phone call, an email or a post on social media.

ComfortMade is also helping the community in another major way. During the months of November and December, for every bed purchased, the company will donate a new bed to several nonprofits across the state. By the end of this year, ComfortMade is hoping to donate 100 beds total.

If you’re a veteran, you can simply visit ComfortMade Mattress Factory on Veterans Day between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. to receive your free pillow. They’re located at 27th and North Hill Road.

