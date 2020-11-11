LPD: $35,000 of medical supplies stolen from outside of home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says packages containing roughly $35,000 worth of medical supplies were stolen from outside of a home.

Around 8 p.m. on Monday, police responded to a home on S 97th Bay Street, near 98th and Highway 2, for a report of a package theft.

The victim told responding officers that around 4 p.m. he had placed shipping boxes on his driveway by his garage for FedEx to pick up. At 4:20 p.m., according to police, the FedEx driver showed up and couldn’t find the packages.

According to officers, in the few minutes the packages sat outside, they were taken.

LPD said the victim checked his ring camera but it didn’t capture the theft. Investigators canvassed the area and requested video from neighbors.

Officers said the victim reported $35,000 worth of spinal medical supplies were stolen, as the victim works for a spinal implant company.

The homeowner told police he saw a red pickup truck with a ladder rack in the area and it can be seen on a neighbor’s surveillance system. Investigators are asking for help identifying the pickup.

If you know anything about this case, you’re asked to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

