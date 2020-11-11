LPD: Argument led to woman threatening acquaintance with knife, slashing tire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman is facing assault charges after police believe she threatened an acquaintance with a knife and slashed their tire.

Just before 10 p.m. on Monday, police were dispatched to an apartment building on Honor Drive, off of S 70th Street, for a report of a disturbance.

Responding officers spoke with a 49-year-old who said they were hanging out with an acquaintance and another friend, and they started arguing.

LPD said the friend asked the 49-year-old and their acquaintance to leave because of the argument.

According to police, as the 49-year-old was trying to get into their car, the acquaintance, identified as 47-year-old D’Angela Williams, came out of the apartment wielding a large knife.

LPD said Williams threatened to kill the 49-year-old as they retreated to their car, she then started banging on the car, as well as slashed a tire with the knife.

The 49-year-old told police they feared for their life.

According to police, Williams was inside the apartment and officers saw the knife next to her belongings.

She was arrested and is facing terroristic threats charges, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony charges, as well as assault charges.

