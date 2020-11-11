LPD arrests man involved in October Kwik Shop robbery

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they believe was involved in a robbery last month at a gas station in Lincoln.

On Tuesday, Earl Hayes was arrested at the Lancaster County Jail, where he was lodged for unrelated charges, and is facing robbery and use of a deadly weapon to commit felony charges.

This recent arrest stems from a robbery that happened on October 10th, around 3 a.m., at a Kwik Shop off 27th and W Streets.

LPD said responding officers were dispatched to the gas station for a hold-up alarm and when they got there, the clerk reported that a man came in the store and pulled out a pistol.

According to the police, the man demanded Hennessy Cognac and Newport cigarettes. Officers said he was able to get an unknown amount of cash before running off.

Officers processed the scene, canvassed the area, and analyzed video evidence.

LPD said investigators spoke with witnesses who had identified the person responsible as Hayes from the Crime Stoppers post that showed video stills from the store security video.

Days later, on October 16th, LPD said the clerk reported a man who was not wearing a mask came in the gas station asking employees questions about the recent robbery.

LPD said a few days after that, the clerk saw a man, identified as Hayes, was arrested for a separate robbery on the news and told investigators this was the same man who came to the store on the 16th and robbed her on the 10th.

