LPS COVID-19 positivity rate lower than Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -As the number of COVID-19 cases in Lincoln continues to rise, Lincoln Public Schools said its number of cases are growing, but at a much slower rate.

This as the district said it’s constantly working with the Health Department to determine what is safest.

On Tuesday, the LPS Superintendent called the rising case number in Lincoln “disappointing”, as the district wants to continue to offer school for students.

Currently, the LPS Website shows 52 students and 30 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week, the highest so far.

But the data is only updated once a week. Since Aug. 12 there’ve been nearly 500 positive cases or about 1% of the entire LPS population.

Still, LPS students and staff are testing positive at about half the rate of Lancaster County as a whole, and despite the Risk Dial going red on Friday, classes are still in session, though some programs and grade levels are going remote.

“At this point the decision to move classes or programs to remote learning has been based on staffing concerns, not cases," Dr. Steve Joel, Superintendent for LPS. “The driving force has been staff quarantines, not necessarily cases.”

Dr. Joel said he wants to remind families that they have options for their students, like in-person schooling or remote learning, as they just reopened their remote learning request form.

Dr. Joel said they will continue to work with the Health Department and will make changes to their pandemic procedures if needed.

