Mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures expected for Veterans Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will be a bit chilly and frosty this morning with early morning temperatures starting off in the 20s. Mostly sunny skies and warmer today with the afternoon high in the lower 50s, which is around the average this time of year. Southwest wind at 5 to 15 mph.

Warmer afternoon (1011 Weather)

Tonight will be partly cloudy and not as cool with the low in the upper 20s. A cold front will move through the region late tonight and Thursday morning and that will bring colder temperatures and a gusty northwest wind. Highs on Thursday will be in the lower 50s with a northwest wind gusting up to 25 mph at times. Thursday night will be clear and cold as high pressure builds into the area. Temperatures Friday morning will be in the upper teens. Friday will be mostly to partly sunny and a bit warmer. There will be a chance for a few showers late on Friday and into Friday night.

Mostly cloudy skies expected Saturday morning with a 30% chance of showers. Partly sunny skies will develop in the afternoon and it will be warmer with the high in the upper 50s. Sunday should be mostly sunny, breezy and seasonal with the high in the lower 50s.

Monday and Tuesday will be dry and seasonal The high on Monday will be in the lower 50s with the high in the mid 50s on Tuesday.

Typical November Forecast (1011 Weather)

