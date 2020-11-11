Advertisement

Organization pays tribute to George H.W. Bush’s service dog Sully with statue

By WPIX Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020
SMITHTOWN, N.Y. (WPIX) - The organization that trained the late President George H.W. Bush’s service dog Sully has unveiled a statue of the animal at its New York location.

America’s VetDogs in Smithtown revealed a bronze statue of Sully during a Veterans Day ceremony outside its facility.

“Dogs are man’s best friend and, ultimately, Sully fulfilled that role for one of the most prominent people in the country and really worked to shine a light on the services that are available for everybody,” America’s VetDogs CEO John Miller said.

The yellow lab captured hearts a couple of years ago after a photo of him resting near Bush’s casket went viral.

This isn’t Sully’s first statue. A sculpture of the dog is located at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside Washington.

Sully currently works at Walter Reed to help make patients happy and reduce their stress.

