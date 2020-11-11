Advertisement

State Farm office in Lincoln closing, employees to work from home

(KOTA)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 11, 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - State Farm Insurance employees in Lincoln have been working from home since the start of the pandemic in March, and there won’t be a return date.

State Farm is closing 12 locations including the 84th and O office in Lincoln. Employees won’t necessarily be out of a job though; they will continue working from home.

“As a company, maintaining flexibility in how and where we work is just one of the many ways we can better serve customers. Timelines for withdrawal from the facilities are being finalized and will vary by location.”

State Farm

A State Farm spokesperson said the facilities have various lease terms, and they don’t intend to renew those leases. “We will continue to sublease space if possible.”

