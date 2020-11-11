Advertisement

Three hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash

Home damaged, power pole snapped in half
A two-vehicle crash sent three to the hospital late Tuesday night.
A two-vehicle crash sent three to the hospital late Tuesday night.
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 11:46 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Three people have been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a multi-vehicle crash late Tuesday night.

It happened a little after 10pm at Cotner Blvd. and Y Street in east Lincoln.

Lincoln Police tell 10/11 NOW two vehicles crashed in the intersection, with one of them, a white SUV, damaging a house.

A 10/11 reporter at the scene could confirm another vehicle had crashed a few feet away into a chain-link fence. A power pole near the intersection was also snapped in half, but it did not appear that power was out in the area. Police believe the damage to the home was not enough to keep the residents from occupying the house.

LPD says, of the three victims in the hospital, one of them was in critical condition. That person has since been upgraded to stable condition. Police say that speed and alcohol are both suspected to be a factor in the crash, and that citations are expected, pending further investigation.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue and Lincoln Police had Cotner Blvd. shut down for some time as they cleaned up the scene.

