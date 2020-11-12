3 COVID-19 deaths, 375 cases reported in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Three additional COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Lancaster County on Thursday, bringing the community total to 57.

The individuals were two men in their 80s and a woman in her 70s. Two were hospitalized and one was at a nursing home.

375 new cases have also been reported, bringing the total to 12,122.

The 375 new cases is a single-day high in Lancaster County.

Recoveries: up from 4,520 to 4,563

Overall positivity rate:

Lancaster County – up from 10.5 percent to 10.8 percent

State – up from 13.6 percent to 13.9 percent

National – remains at 7.7 percent

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 133 with 49 from Lancaster County (two on ventilators) and 84 from other communities (13 on ventilators).

So far this week there have been 1,175 cases reported in Lancaster County and the positivity rate is 30.2 percent. There are still two reporting days left this week, and both numbers are likely to break the previous weekly record.

For more information, visit the Lancaster County COVID-19 Dashboard.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.