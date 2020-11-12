Advertisement

Arrest made in package thefts

Christopher Merrick mug shot
Christopher Merrick mug shot(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police have arrested a man accused of stealing $34,000 worth of packages from outside a southeast Lincoln home.

Christopher Merrick, 37, was linked to the crime after investigators discovered he was driving the truck seen in video near the scene around the time of the thefts Monday.

On Wednesday, LPD said officers arrived at Merrick’s home and discovered the stolen packages in the backyard of his home.

Investigators revealed Merrick was borrowing the truck when he stopped outside the home and stole the packages containing spinal implant supplies meant to be picked up by FedEx.

Merrick was arrested for theft by receiving stolen property, as well as on two warrants for driving with a suspended license and possession of a controlled substance.

