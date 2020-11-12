Advertisement

Gymnastics phenom Bowers signs with Oklahoma

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Jordan Bowers says its a dream-come-true to be able to compete in college gymnastics. To make it even better, she’ll be attending her dream school. Bowers will attend Oklahoma and join one of the most esteemed programs in women’s gymnastics. The Sooners won the 2019 NCAA championship.

Bowers is an acclaimed gymnast from Lincoln. She won a gold medal in the all-around and floor exercise at the 2018 Pacific Rim Championships while a member of Team USA. She also competed in the 2018 Junior Pan American Championships in Buenos Aires, Argentina earning gold medals in the individual all-around, uneven bars, and floor exercise.

She signed her National Letter of Intent on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ricketts gives COVID-19 briefing from quarantine
A two-vehicle crash sent three to the hospital late Tuesday night.
Three hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash
State Farm office in Lincoln closing, employees to work from home
3 COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County
The CDC currently recommends masks that have multiple layers of cloth with higher thread...
Face masks also protect wearer from COVID-19, says CDC in updated guidance

Latest News

Waverly's Whitney Lauenstein signs her National Letter of Intent to Nebraska.
Waverly’s Lauenstein among top-ranked recruiting class
NEBRASKA VB: Huskers sign six in top ranked recruiting class
Alexis Markowski signs her National Letter of Intent to Nebraska.
Markowski follows father’s footsteps, signs to play basketball at Nebraska
whit pic
Huskers announce #1-ranked recruiting class, Lauenstein among signees