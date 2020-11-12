Gymnastics phenom Bowers signs with Oklahoma

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Jordan Bowers says its a dream-come-true to be able to compete in college gymnastics. To make it even better, she’ll be attending her dream school. Bowers will attend Oklahoma and join one of the most esteemed programs in women’s gymnastics. The Sooners won the 2019 NCAA championship.

Bowers is an acclaimed gymnast from Lincoln. She won a gold medal in the all-around and floor exercise at the 2018 Pacific Rim Championships while a member of Team USA. She also competed in the 2018 Junior Pan American Championships in Buenos Aires, Argentina earning gold medals in the individual all-around, uneven bars, and floor exercise.

She signed her National Letter of Intent on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.