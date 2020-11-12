Cold again Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a warmer Wednesday, we will cool down again Thursday. Some locations could see snow overnight tonight into Thursday morning. It should also be a bit breezy making it feel even colder.

An upper level disturbance and cold front will move through the region tonight into Thursday morning. The northern half of Nebraska will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight with a chance of flurries and light snow showers in the northern third of the state. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. Along and south of Interstate 80 should be mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight. Variable cloudiness is likely across the state Thursday morning. North of Interstate 80 should be partly to mostly cloudy while south of Interstate 80 looks to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Clouds will decrease in the afternoon so most locations will be mostly sunny. High temperatures look to be in the low 30s to low 40s which is well below average for this time of the year. It will feel colder thanks to northwest winds at 10 to 20 mph and gusts to 30 mph. That should put wind chills in the low 20 to low 30s in the afternoon.

The only other chance of precipitation in the area in the next seven days looks to be Friday night into Saturday morning. It is a small chance and should only impact Southeast Nebraska and Northeast Kansas. Warmer, but below average temperatures are in the forecast for Friday. The warming trend should continue into Saturday before we cool down again for the second half of the weekend. Sunday looks to also be breezy. The first half of next week features another warming trend with above average temperatures.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.