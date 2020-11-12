Colder and breezy conditions return for Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front will push through southeast Nebraska this morning bringing a few clouds, colder temperatures and a gusty north wind. The high temperature for today may occur late this morning or mid day with steady or slowly falling temperatures during the afternoon. The high will be around 41 with a north wind 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

Colder temperatures and blustery (1011 Weather Team)

Tonight will be clear and cold with the lower in the upper teens. Mostly sunny on Friday and a touch warmer with a high in the upper 40s. We may have a few clouds late in the day and into Friday night. There is a very small chance for a sprinkle or a brief light shower Friday night into Saturday morning.

Partly sunny skies expected for Saturday and it will be warmer with the high in the mid 50s. Sunday will be mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Afternoon high will be in the upper 40s.

Monday and Tuesday will be dry and milder, highs in the mid 50s. Mostly sunny on Wednesday with high around 60.

Very small rain chances over the next 7 days (1011 Weather Team)

