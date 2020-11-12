Advertisement

FDA wants sesame listed on more food labels due to allergy increase

The FDA recommends manufacturers voluntarily list sesame as a flavoring ingredient on food...
The FDA recommends manufacturers voluntarily list sesame as a flavoring ingredient on food labels to help Americans who are allergic or sensitive to the seed to avoid these products.(Source: CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 3:24 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration wants to shine a light on sesame, a common food allergen that’s apparently not mentioned enough on food labels.

In draft guidance issued Tuesday, the FDA recommends manufacturers voluntarily list sesame as a flavoring ingredient on food labels to help Americans who are allergic or sensitive to the seed to avoid these products.

Current FDA regulations say sesame must be put on the label if the whole seed is used but not if it’s used as a flavor or in a spice blend, but the agency is encouraging that to change.

It is now recommending the declaration of sesame on food labels if it is used to spice or flavor the product as well as if the common name of the food does not indicate the presence of sesame, such as hummus or tahini.

The guidance comes after data received by the FDA indicated an apparent increase in the prevalence of sesame allergies in the U.S. The agency notes sesame causes a relatively high frequency of severe allergic reactions, including hives, vomiting, wheezing and anaphylaxis.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash sent three to the hospital late Tuesday night.
Three hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash
State Farm office in Lincoln closing, employees to work from home
The CDC currently recommends masks that have multiple layers of cloth with higher thread...
Face masks also protect wearer from COVID-19, says CDC in updated guidance
Truck from Theft
LPD: $35,000 of medical supplies stolen from outside of home
The Royal Grove
Health Department revokes Royal Grove event plan following weekend concert

Latest News

NSP was in a near 50-mile pursuit with shoplifters Wednesday, which ended peacefully near...
Speeds top 130MPH as vehicle tied to Lincoln theft leads troopers on I-80 chase
Tropical Storm Eta previously made landfall late Sunday in the Florida Keys, but the heavily...
Tropical Storm Eta makes landfall after dumping rain on Florida west coast
An election worker prepares "I Voted" stickers at a polling place on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in...
Calif. county disputes woman’s claim her service dog voted in election
The service dog's owner claimed someone voted under her dog’s name with a mail-in ballot, but...
Calif. county investigation finds no evidence of alleged vote in dog's name