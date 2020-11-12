Front door smashed, hundreds stolen from register of Lincoln coin shop

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Surveillance video from Star City Coin Shop showed a man smash the front door of the store and steal from the registered in a burglary from Wednesday night.

The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the store near 42nd and O Streets just at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The owner of the shop told LPD the man smashed the door and went straight to the register, stealing cash and a number of empty coin books, estimated at at least $400.

According to LPD, officers processed the scene for evidence.

The cost of damage to the store has been put at around $500.

