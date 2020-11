LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There will be no ice skating at The Railyard in Lincoln in 2020.

According to a social media post by the Railyard Lincoln, there will be no 2020 ice rink season.

“We regret to inform you that The Railyard will not have an ice rink this winter season,” the post said.

The reason for the cancellation was not given in the post.

