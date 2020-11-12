Advertisement

Icy conditions believed to be a factor in deadly accident

The Nemaha County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle accident on a viaduct on Highway...
The Nemaha County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle accident on a viaduct on Highway 75 Wednesday.(News Channel Nebraska)
By News Channel Nebraska
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 5:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Neb. (NCN) -A Lincoln man has died following a two-vehicle accident in Nemaha County.

The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office received a report Wednesday around 7:40 a.m. of a crash on the viaduct on the north edge of Auburn on Highway 75. The viaduct was closed for much of the morning as traffic was diverted around the accident.

Authorities said a northbound Ford F-250, driven by 60-year-old Kurt Kechely, of Lincoln, crossed into the southbound lane and struck a semi-truck. That vehicle was driven by Shane Fisher, of Bellevue. 

Both drivers were transported to the Nemaha County Hospital. Kechely died as a result of injuries and Fisher was transferred to an Omaha hospital for evaluation.

Freezing conditions on the elevated viaduct are believed to have contributed to the crash.

The crash is being investigated by the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Nebraska State Patrol.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash sent three to the hospital late Tuesday night.
Three hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash
State Farm office in Lincoln closing, employees to work from home
The CDC currently recommends masks that have multiple layers of cloth with higher thread...
Face masks also protect wearer from COVID-19, says CDC in updated guidance
Truck from Theft
LPD: $35,000 of medical supplies stolen from outside of home
The Royal Grove
Health Department revokes Royal Grove event plan following weekend concert

Latest News

For many parents, explaining to your child why they won't be able to see their friends on their...
Cards being sent to 11-year-old Lincoln girl for her birthday
Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
NSP was in a near 50-mile pursuit with shoplifters Wednesday, which ended peacefully near...
Speeds top 130MPH as vehicle tied to Lincoln theft leads troopers on I-80 chase
Jeopardy contestant reflects on loss of Alex Trebek
Jeopardy contestant reflects on loss of Alex Trebek