Icy conditions believed to be a factor in deadly accident

AUBURN, Neb. (NCN) -A Lincoln man has died following a two-vehicle accident in Nemaha County.

The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office received a report Wednesday around 7:40 a.m. of a crash on the viaduct on the north edge of Auburn on Highway 75. The viaduct was closed for much of the morning as traffic was diverted around the accident.

Authorities said a northbound Ford F-250, driven by 60-year-old Kurt Kechely, of Lincoln, crossed into the southbound lane and struck a semi-truck. That vehicle was driven by Shane Fisher, of Bellevue.

Both drivers were transported to the Nemaha County Hospital. Kechely died as a result of injuries and Fisher was transferred to an Omaha hospital for evaluation.

Freezing conditions on the elevated viaduct are believed to have contributed to the crash.

The crash is being investigated by the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Nebraska State Patrol.

