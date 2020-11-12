Lincoln ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant reflects of loss of Alex Trebek

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - People all over the nation are still mourning the loss of long-time ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek, who died on Sunday after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Right here in Lincoln, one man is reflecting on his time on the show.

For more than 35 years, Alex Trebek hosted ‘Jeopardy!', even after his stage four cancer diagnosis back in March of 2019.

Long time ‘Jeopardy!’ fan, Graham House, who is a musician in Lincoln, was on one of the thousands of episodes.

“Alex never failed to surprise me and delight me with how much knowledge he had,” said House.

House was selected after going through many test rounds.

The episode aired back on October 14th 2004, where house placed second to legendary ‘Jeopardy!’ winner Ken Jennings.

“Even if you were a little bit nervous.. Alex wasn’t nervous. So it gave you permission to be more relaxed and enjoy the process,” said House.

House said right off the bat, Trebek made him feel like he deserved to be on the show, adding that he made genuine connections with all of the contestants.

“He would look right at you, right in your eyes, and it was a very warm rapport from the very beginning. Although it was only for a few seconds, he was 100% focused on you,” said House.

10/11 NOW asked House what he will remember most about Trebek, he called him funny and a gentleman.

“He genuinely enjoyed meeting new people, and making that connection with them and I’ll never forget that,” said House.

Trebek filmed episodes weeks before his death, his final ‘Jeopardy!’ episode is scheduled to air Christmas Day.

