Lincoln veteran creates scholarship fund for Cambodian children

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For some of the veterans, they say they know what it’s like to not be welcome back after serving overseas. But, on Veterans Day, people have a chance to make sure every veteran is recognized for what they did.

“We’ve all lost too many friends," Vietnam veteran Gailey Young said. "I’ll never let them be forgotten.”

A group of Lincoln veterans spent Wednesday going on an over 3-mile trip to pay tribute to all veterans. The trip started at Memorial Stadium and ended at Veterans Memorial Garden.

Vietnam veteran Gary Gregg said, “I walk this march in honor of a lincoln high school classmate who is still MIA. He was shot down on April 3, 1972.”

Gregg also keeping some momentos as a reminder.

“I wear his MIA bracelet here and he’s always on my mind,” Gregg said.

Gregg served in the Vietnam War and, on Veterans Day, he remembers all American veterans. The holiday also reminds him of what he’s doing to help the southeastern Asian community where he served.

Gregg said, “In 2003, I started a college scholarship fund for the young kids up there.”

Money that is used to help dozens of Cambodian children. Gregg said some of them have become quite successful because of it.

“I’ve got two doctors," Gregg said. "I’ve got several school teachers. I’ve got MIT kids.”

Gregg said he served his country and now it’s his turn to help this community after he said over 100,000 Cambodians died during the Vietnam war.

For Gregg and other veterans, they said Veterans Day is about never forgetting those who served and those who are still considered MIA.

