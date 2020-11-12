Advertisement

Markowski follows father’s footsteps, signs to play basketball at Nebraska

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Andy Markowski played basketball at Nebraska from 1995 to 1999. He was a two-time team captain and known for his tough-nosed, gritty style of play. Husker fans will have another Markowski to cheer for in the future.

Alexis Markowski, Andy’s daughter, signed her National Letter of Intent with Nebraska on Wednesday. The All-State center is regarded as the 76th-best prospect in the 2021 recruiting class.

“I always get linked into the articles, which kind of bothers me," Andy said. "I want her to be Alexis Markowski. She’s a lot better player than I ever was.”

The younger Markowski broke the Lincoln Pius X single-season scoring and rebounding records as a junior. Alexis was originally committed to South Dakota State before a change of heart. Markowski pledged to her parents' alma mater this summer.

“When I told him I wanted to go to Nebraska, he was just as excited," Alexis Markowski said. "My family loves their red. They can’t wait for me.”

