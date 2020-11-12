No announcement for starting QB, Frost says “We’ll make a decision”
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost did not publicly announce who the starting quarterback would be Saturday vs. Penn St.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Thursday, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost spoke to the media for the final time before the Big Red’s matchup with Penn State on Saturday. Frost was asked about the quarterback situation but did not announce who would start against the Nittany Lions. “We’ll make a decision,” said Frost without giving a timetable.
"Still believe we have two really good players (at quarterback). We'll make a decision."— Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) November 12, 2020
No new information regarding the #Huskers starting QB vs. Penn State. @1011_News pic.twitter.com/MMisl7Nkwn
Junior Adrian Martinez started both games in 2020 but redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey finished the game at Northwestern.
Saturday’s game against Penn State begins at 11 a.m. and will be televised on FS1.
Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.