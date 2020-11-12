Advertisement

No announcement for starting QB, Frost says “We’ll make a decision”

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost did not publicly announce who the starting quarterback would be Saturday vs. Penn St.
By Dan Corey
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Thursday, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost spoke to the media for the final time before the Big Red’s matchup with Penn State on Saturday. Frost was asked about the quarterback situation but did not announce who would start against the Nittany Lions. “We’ll make a decision,” said Frost without giving a timetable.

Junior Adrian Martinez started both games in 2020 but redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey finished the game at Northwestern.

Saturday’s game against Penn State begins at 11 a.m. and will be televised on FS1.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash sent three to the hospital late Tuesday night.
Three hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash
State Farm office in Lincoln closing, employees to work from home
The CDC currently recommends masks that have multiple layers of cloth with higher thread...
Face masks also protect wearer from COVID-19, says CDC in updated guidance
Truck from Theft
LPD: $35,000 of medical supplies stolen from outside of home
The Nemaha County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle accident on a viaduct on Highway...
Icy conditions believed to be a factor in deadly accident

Latest News

Scott Frost
Scott Frost Post-Practice Comments 11/12
NEBRASKA VB: Huskers sign six in top ranked recruiting class
Waverly's Whitney Lauenstein signs her National Letter of Intent to Nebraska.
Waverly’s Lauenstein among top-ranked recruiting class
Alexis Markowski signs her National Letter of Intent to Nebraska.
Markowski follows father’s footsteps, signs to play basketball at Nebraska