Advertisement

Peacekeeping force says 8 killed in Egypt helicopter crash

Eight people were killed, including six Americans, in a helicopter crash involving a...
Eight people were killed, including six Americans, in a helicopter crash involving a peacekeeping force in Egypt.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JERUSALEM (AP) — The international force that monitors the four-decade-old Israeli-Egyptian peace agreement has confirmed the deaths of eight peacekeepers in a helicopter crash in Egypt’s Sinai region.

The Multinational Force and Observers said six Americans, a French and a Czech were killed. It said a ninth peacekeeper survived and was evacuated for medical treatment.

The force says “all indications” are that the crash was an accident.

The peacekeepers are responsible for monitoring troops levels and protecting free navigation in the area. Thirteen countries contribute troops to the force, with the U.S. providing the largest contingent.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash sent three to the hospital late Tuesday night.
Three hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash
State Farm office in Lincoln closing, employees to work from home
The CDC currently recommends masks that have multiple layers of cloth with higher thread...
Face masks also protect wearer from COVID-19, says CDC in updated guidance
Truck from Theft
LPD: $35,000 of medical supplies stolen from outside of home
The Royal Grove
Health Department revokes Royal Grove event plan following weekend concert

Latest News

Ticketmaster has announced that for fans to attend concerts in the future they may have to...
Want to attend concerts again? Ticketmaster may ask for proof of vaccination or negative COVID test
Stolen vehicle found crashed out and abandoned has been linked to Burger King burglary
Stolen vehicle linked to Burger King burglary
Christopher Merrick mug shot
Arrest made in package thefts
MGN
Nebraska again reports more than 2,000 new virus cases